Ngnan Koffi Kouassi hits brace for Delhi FC in Harbhajan Singh Memorial

Chandigarh

A spectacular brace by striker Ngnan Koffi Kouassi helped Delhi Football Club to outplay International Phagwara FC 2-0 in a club category tie of the 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS College, Mahilpur. In other results, Zinc FA registered a 3-1 win over Rangers FC, while MLU DAV College, Phagwara, defeated ASSMC, Mukandpur, by a solitary goal.

Bambolim

ISL: Hyderabad FC qualify for maiden semis with 2-1 win

Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden semifinals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters in an entertaining Indian Super League match here today.

London

UCL: Pulisic, Havertz supply goals in Lukaku’s absence

Chelsea could rely on Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz for goals with misfiring Romelu Lukaku rested. The London club resumed its Champions League title defence by cruising to a 2-0 victory over Lille. — Agencies