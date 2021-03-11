NHRC asks for report on cyclist's case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual harassment of a female cyclist by a coach, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from Sports Ministry in the matter.

The NHRC seeks to know the status of the physical and mental health of the victim and if any action was taken against the accused. Further, the commission wants to know whether the victim was provided any counselling by the authorities.

“The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report that a top Indian woman cyclist has accused the national sprint team chief coach of inappropriate behaviour... and has sent an email complaint to the Sports Authority of India, SAI, in this regard,” NHRC said in a statement. “The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violation of the victim sportsperson. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Director General, Sports Authority of India, calling for a detailed report in the matter.”

The accused coach’s contract has already been terminated by the SAI.