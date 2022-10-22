Nigeria beat USA, enter U-17 World Cup semifinals

Navi Mumbai: Nigeria beat USA 4-3 on penalties to qualify for the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup semifinals. Germany defeated Brazil 2-0 in the other quarterfinal of the day.

Cairo

Junior shooter Dangi wins two medals in Worlds

Sagar Dangi bagged the gold and silver medals in the junior men’s 10m air pistol team and individual events, respectively, at the World Championship.

Pontevedra (Spain)

Freestyle wrestler Aman enters men’s 57kg final

Wrestler Aman assured India of at least a silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle event by entering the final at the U-23 World Championship.

New Delhi

Pro League winners to get direct berths in WC, Oly

The winners of the FIH Pro League from the 2023-24 season onwards will directly qualify for the World Cup and the Olympic Games, the FIH said.

Odense

Sen wins battle of Indians at Denmark Open

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen beat HS Prannoy 21-9 21-18 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open. In the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the quarterfinals. —Agencies