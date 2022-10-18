FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup: India lose 0-5 to Brazil, end campaign with all-loss record

Bhubaneswar, October 17
India ended their FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup campaign with an all-loss record and without scoring a goal as they suffered a 0-5 defeat to Brazil in their last group match here today.
Debutants India had lost to USA (0-8) and Morocco (0-3) in their previous Group A matches. They finished last in the four-team group without any point while conceding 16 goals in the three matches.
USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in Margao, topped the pool and qualified for the quarterfinals along with Brazil.
Aline (40th and 51st minute) and Lara (86th and 90+3) scored a brace each after Gebi Berchon had given the South American champions a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. Aline was a constant threat to the Indian defence with her pace and guile.
Brazil had overwhelming possession and had more than a dozen shots on target as against one from the host nation. The Indians chased the ball a lot and tried to remain organised against their physically and technically superior opponents. However, the Indians could not string together enough passes to build a proper attack.
Germany, Nigeria in quarters
Title contenders Germany and Nigeria today qualified for the quarterfinals from Group B with wins over New Zealand and Chile, respectively.
European champions Germany beat New Zealand 3-1 in Margao to top Group B with an all-win record, while top African side Nigeria won 2-1 over Chile here to finish second in the group.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...