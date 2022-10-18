FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup: India lose 0-5 to Brazil, end campaign with all-loss record

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 17

India ended their FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup campaign with an all-loss record and without scoring a goal as they suffered a 0-5 defeat to Brazil in their last group match here today.

Nigeria’s Blessing Emmanuel (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against Chile. The Nigerians toppled Chileans 2-1.

Debutants India had lost to USA (0-8) and Morocco (0-3) in their previous Group A matches. They finished last in the four-team group without any point while conceding 16 goals in the three matches.

USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in Margao, topped the pool and qualified for the quarterfinals along with Brazil.

Aline (40th and 51st minute) and Lara (86th and 90+3) scored a brace each after Gebi Berchon had given the South American champions a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. Aline was a constant threat to the Indian defence with her pace and guile.

Brazil had overwhelming possession and had more than a dozen shots on target as against one from the host nation. The Indians chased the ball a lot and tried to remain organised against their physically and technically superior opponents. However, the Indians could not string together enough passes to build a proper attack.

Germany, Nigeria in quarters

Title contenders Germany and Nigeria today qualified for the quarterfinals from Group B with wins over New Zealand and Chile, respectively.

European champions Germany beat New Zealand 3-1 in Margao to top Group B with an all-win record, while top African side Nigeria won 2-1 over Chile here to finish second in the group.