Nikhat cruises into final of Elorda Cup

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 16
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul to progress to the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup. Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) also made their way into the finals comfortably.
Minakshi and Manisha put up dominating displays in their semifinal fixtures to grab identical 5-0 victories against Kazakh boxers Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem, respectively.
Anamika, on the other hand, was adjudged victorious after her opponent, Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Turapbay, was disqualified for excessive holding after three warnings.
However, Sonu (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after suffering contrasting defeats in their last-4 clashes.
Sonu fought valiantly against Uzbekistan’s Zieda Yarasheva but ended up on the losing side with a 2-3 scoreline, while Manju Bamboriya faced a tough 0-5 loss against China’s Liu Yang.
The finals will be played on Saturday.
