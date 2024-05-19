Nikhat, Minakshi enjoy golden finish

PTI

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 18

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi clinched a gold each as the Indian team concluded their Elorda Cup campaign with a best-ever tally of a whopping 12 medals here today.

Besides Nikhat and Minakshi’s gold, the Indian boxers won two silver and eight bronze to better their last edition’s record of five medals.

Minakshi started the day for India with a bang when she defeated Uzbekistan’s Rahmonova Saidahon 4-1 in the women’s 48kg category final to give India its first gold medal of the competition.

Taking the ring in the 52kg category, Nikhat outclassed Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with a unanimous 5-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) suffered losses to end their campaigns with silver. — PTI

Jaismine replaces suspended Parveen

New Delhi: Jaismine Lamboria will compete in the second Olympics boxing qualifiers in Thailand beginning May 24 after India was forced to surrender the women’s 57kg category quota for the Paris Games owing to holder Parveen Hooda’s international suspension for three whereabouts failures in 12 months.”Jaismine will compete at 2nd Olympic qualifiers in Thailand in the 57kg category after the suspension of quota winner Parveen by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for whereabouts failures Olympics qualifiers starting from May 24,” Boxing Federation of India stated.