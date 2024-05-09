Nikhat savouring a round of leisure

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

A long-cherished Olympics debut just about three months away, two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen has hit “energy-saving mode” ahead of her date with destiny.

So, she is off social media, is embracing solitude, devouring sweets on her cheat days and binge-watching Netflix magnum opus ‘Heeramandi’.

Zareen, who is a medal favourite in the 50kg category, believes activities that might sound like leisure to many, are actually legitimate ways to ensure that she has a calm frame of mind ahead of the Games beginning in Paris on July 26.

“Honestly, the feeling that I am going to be an Olympian soon hasn’t sunk in yet. As days are passing, the nervousness is increasing. But I always train my brain to focus on a good performance,” she said.

Her 2022 season was nothing short of sensational as she remained undefeated and would be hoping to hit similar peak in Paris.

“Every competition brings with it a degree of nervousness. You have expectations from yourself and the people around you also do. “Basically, I have hit energy-saving mode, indulge my sweet tooth on cheat days, do grocery shopping, listen to music, it helps me stay calm,” she said.

