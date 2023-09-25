Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar in cruise control

PTI

Hangzhou, September 24

In a rematch of the World Championships final, top Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen outclassed Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen 5-0 to move to the women’s 50kg pre-quarterfinals, while Preeti Pawar (54kg) sealed a place in the quarterfinals here today.

Two-time world champion Zareen defeated the two-time Asian champion Nguyen by unanimous decision. One of only four boxers to not get a first round bye in the 50kg event despite being the reigning world champion, Zareen controlled the proceedings from the word go.

“I had not expected it (to be a one-sided bout) but my plan was to make it one. My plan was to win the first two rounds unanimously and then relax in the third,” Zareen said.

Such was her power that the referee was forced to give Nguyen the eight count three times in the first two rounds. With her work done, Zareen conserved energy in the final three minutes. With the Olympics quotas at stake, Zareen said she is concentrating on qualifying for the Paris Games first. “I am focussing on qualification first,” Zareen said.

The semifinalists will earn Olympics quotas.

Also Putting up a dominating show was the talented Preeti, who notched up an RSC (referee stops contest) win over Jordan’s Silina Alhasanat. The 19-year-old is now one bout away from assuring herself of a medal and an Olympics quota.