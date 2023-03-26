 Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title : The Tribune India

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

She becomes second Indian after legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday. Video grab



PTI

New Delhi, March 26

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.

Nikhat upstaged Tam by a 5-0 verdict.

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.

India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country’s best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

3
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

8
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

9
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...

Amritpal Singh backdated formation of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, sounding similar to Deep Sidhu’s outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents

Amritpal Singh backdated formation of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, sounding similar to Deep Sidhu’s outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents

The Khalistan sympathiser had failed to take control of the ...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium