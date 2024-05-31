 Nishant Dev books Paris Olympics ticket; Amit Panghal, Sachin Siwach one win away from earning quotas : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Nishant Dev books Paris Olympics ticket; Amit Panghal, Sachin Siwach one win away from earning quotas

Nishant Dev books Paris Olympics ticket; Amit Panghal, Sachin Siwach one win away from earning quotas

Dev, who had narrowly missed an Olympic berth in the previous qualifiers, earned the quota after defeating Vasile Cebotari of Moldova

Nishant Dev books Paris Olympics ticket; Amit Panghal, Sachin Siwach one win away from earning quotas

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Bangkok, May 31

World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) became the first Indian male pugilist to secure a Paris Games quota with a dominant quarterfinal win in the Boxing Olympic qualifiers here on Friday.

Dev, who had narrowly missed an Olympic berth in the previous qualifiers, earned the quota after defeating Vasile Cebotari of Moldova on unanimous decision in the battle of southpaws.

It was India’s fourth quota place with women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) having already secured their passage to Paris.

Amit Panghal (51kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg) then moved within touching distance of Paris quotas in their respective categories.

Dev, who has been dominant all tournament, was off to a flyer, landing sharp, accurate punches. The Indian was more composed and used his punches judiciously to dominate the first three minutes.

In the second round, Cebotari fought back, landing a couple of blows and Dev looked a bit out of breath but the Indian’s experience shone bright as he mixed caution with aggression and landed a few hooks and uppercuts.

In the last three minutes, both boxers looked spent but Dev continued to land punches at will. Cebotari earned a point deduction for his punch to Dev when the Indian was down on the canvas.

In the evening session, Panghal out-punched South Korea’s Kim Inkyu in the pre-quarterfinals. The 2019 world championship silver medallist is now one win away from winning an Olympics quota.

Siwach too inched closer to an Olympic berth with an impressive 4-1 win over 2021 world championships bronze medallist French boxer Samuel Kistohurry in the quarterfinals.

However, with only three quota places on offer in the 57kg weight category, he needs to win one more bout to seal his Paris berth.

But, India’s quest for booking a quota in the women’s 60kg and 66kg and men’s 92kg ended with Ankushita Boro, Arundhati Choudhary and Sanjeet losing their respective bouts.

Boro went down 2-3 against Agnes Alexiusson of Sweden in the 60kg quarterfinals, while Arundhati was handed a 1-4 defeat by Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova in the round of 16.

In the last Indian bout of the day, Sanjeet lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and 2021 world champion Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan 0-5.

The 23-year-old Boro fought hard but her Swedish opponent, a former European Games bronze medallist, dug into her reservoir of experience to pip the Indian.

Boro, a former youth world champion, was slow off the blocks, but managed to adapt towards the end of the first round, using straight jabs effectively. It was enough to convince one judge.

Down 1-4, Boro made a blistering start in the second round, using the combination of left jab and right cross. The Indian was electric and the 28-year Alexiusson was unable to keep up.

The two entered the third round on equal footing and Boro was able to make early gains but Alexiusson ended the bout stronger taking the split decision win.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

4
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

7
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

9
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha elections: It’s intense in Majha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

7 states and UT going to polls include Punjab, Himachal Prad...

Heatwave claims 23 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha over past 24 hours

25 poll personnel among 40 dead as intense heatwave grips large swathes of India

More than 1,300 people hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,...

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested on his return from Germany; remanded in police custody till June 6

33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

‘Concern over bird flu rising since March 2024 when several ...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal 'assault' case

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Delhi sizzles at 45.8 degrees Celsius amid heat wave; sees driest May in 10 years

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’