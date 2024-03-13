Nishant loses quarters and Paris berth

PTI

Busto Arsizio, March 12

Nishant Dev missed out on a Paris Olympics quota by a whisker, suffering a heartbreaking loss in the 71kg class quarterfinals as all Indian boxers returned empty-handed from the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.

Dev went down 1-4 to USA’s Omari Jones, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, in a closely-contested quarterfinal late on Monday.

