Nishant loses quarters and Paris berth

Busto Arsizio, March 12
Nishant Dev missed out on a Paris Olympics quota by a whisker, suffering a heartbreaking loss in the 71kg class quarterfinals as all Indian boxers returned empty-handed from the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.
Dev went down 1-4 to USA’s Omari Jones, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, in a closely-contested quarterfinal late on Monday.
