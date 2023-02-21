Nishant quick off the blocks

Sofia, February 20
National champion Nishant Dev began his campaign with a commanding win over Wang Peicheng of China in the 71kg category at the prestigious Strandja Memorial international here today.
Nishant was in control throughout the bout, landing powerful and accurate punches to assert his dominance. He secured a 5-0 victory by a unanimous decision.
The Haryana boxer started by using swift movement and efficiently dodged his opponent’s attacks. The southpaw smartly switched gears as the bout progressed and utilised his attacking prowess to keep Peicheng at bay.
He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Aidan Walsh of Ireland in the Round of 16 tomorrow.
In the other bout of the day, Sunita went down 0-5 to Patricio Shera Mae of the USA in the 54kg category.
