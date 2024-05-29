Nishant, Sachin pack a punch

PTI

Bangkok, May 28

Nishant Dev outclassed his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes to progress to the 71kg category pre-quarterfinals while Sachin Siwach registered a convincing win in the 57kg category in the second Boxing World Olympics Qualifiers here today.

Dev, who had narrowly missed out an Olympics berth at the previous qualifiers, began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute.

A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.

The 23-year-old will take on Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen for a place in the quarters tomorrow.

Siwach began in a similar fashion, looking to land as many punches on Frederik Jensen of Denmark, and grabbed the advantage in first round. His confidence only grew and he earned a unanimous verdict from all the five judges in Round 2 and 3 to win with a 5-0 verdict.

Earlier, Abhinash Jamwal ran out of luck in the 63.5kg class bout, losing 0-5 to Jose Manuel Viafara Fory.