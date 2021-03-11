Nitu, Manisha make it count, enter last-8

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

India’s Nitu and Manisha advanced to the quarterfinals of the IBA World Championships in Istanbul after registering contrasting victories here today.

Nitu, competing for the first time in the event, prevailed 5-0 over Spain's Marta Lopez Del Arbol in the 48kg category, the lowest weight category, to move into the last-eight stage.

Manisha, on the other hand, eked out a 4-1 win over Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva in the 57kg category to advance to the featherweight quarterfinals.

Nitu, the two-time former youth world champion, displayed her technical prowess as she kept her opponent at bay throughout the bout. The 21-year-old from Haryana used her long reach to good effect as she landed some powerful punches.

The reigning national champion will take on Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Manisha, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist, was engaged in a draining and messy bout which had its fair share of clinching, holding and even some tumbling over in the ring.