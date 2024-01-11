No animosity with Harmanpreet, says Healy

Navi Mumbai: Australia women’s team captain Alyssa Healy has rubbished talks about animosity building up between her and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, saying they were just playing “competitive cricket”.
“I would probably just summarise it to competitive cricket is going out there, doing our job for the side,” said Alyssa, following the seven-wicket win. Alyssa added the perception of animosity was because both of them approached their roles differently.
During the Test, Harmanpreet had thrown the ball at Alyssa in frustration while she was batting, and the Australian skipper simply smiled back. Alyssa took a defensive pose and the ball hit her bat to race to the boundary, while Harman’s appeal for obstructing the field was rejected.
“We both approach it (captaincy roles) very differently, and that’s over to her to deal with that. But, from my point of view, there’s no animosity there,” said Alyssa.
