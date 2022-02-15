No big bucks for U-19 stars

PTI

Chennai, February 14

Cricket is a lot about timing and the Under-19 cricket team got it just right by lifting the World Cup before IPL’s mega-auction. But did that translate into big bucks for the stars of that triumph?

At the end of two days of bidding wars, it seems the franchises chose to tread on the side of caution when it came to loosening the purse strings for the newest batch of talent in Indian cricket.

While some uncapped, but proven performers like Avesh Khan, were laughing all their way to the bank with bids as high as Rs 10 crore, only a few of the Under-19 stars, skipper Yash Dhull included, managed to land deals with IPL teams in the two-day mega auction held in Bengaluru. Dhull, a product of the academy run by Delhi Capitals and top-scorer of the U-19 World Cup, was picked up for Rs 50 lakh by the franchise that groomed him.

Exciting all-rounder Raj Bawa won a Rs 2 crore bid from Punjab Kings, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar (with a base price Rs 30 lakh) was roped in by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.50 crore. Vicky Ostwal was snapped up by Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. —