 No capital gain for DC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

No capital gain for DC

Delhi all but out of playoffs race despite win, Rajasthan qualify

No capital gain for DC

Abishek Porel (in pic) and Tristan Stubbs smashed commanding fifties against Lucknow Super Giants. PTI



New Delhi, May 14

Commanding fifties from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs were complemented by a clinical bowling effort as Delhi Capitals kept their slim IPL playoffs hopes alive with a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture here today. Realistically, though, DC are all but out of the running for the knockouts.

Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls) shared 92 runs off 49 balls to give the hosts an aggressive start. Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25) then hammered three fours and four maximums in his blitzkrieg and added 47 and 50 runs with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out) to power DC to 208/4.

Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs (in pic) smashed commanding fifties against Lucknow Super Giants. PTI

The bowlers then joined the party to restrict the visitors to 189/9, despite a belligerent 27-ball 61 from Nicholas Pooran and a 33-ball 58 not out by Arshad Khan.

After the loss in their penultimate league game, LSG are all but out of the playoffs race. DC’s win paved the way for Rajasthan Royals’ qualification to the playoffs.

Chasing 209, LSG couldn’t recover from a nightmarish start as Ishant Sharma (3/34), who replaced Porel as impact sub, removed both openers KL Rahul (5), Quinton de Kock (12) and Deepak Hooda (0) in his opening spell.

Marcus Stoinis (5) was then bamboozled by Axar, while Stubbs had Ayush Badoni (6) caught at the boundary line as LSG lost half their side for 71 in the 8th over.

Pooran hit six fours and four sixes to keep the run rate high as LSG reached 100 in the 11th over. But once he was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar, with Axar producing a special effort, Arshad took centerstage slamming five sixes and three fours to keep them in the chase. Arshad added 33 runs each with Krunal Pandya (18) and Yudhvir Singh (14) to bring down the equation to 29 off 12 balls. But Mukesh and Rasikh Salam bowled superbly to limit them in the end. — PTI

Brief scores

  • DC: 208/4 in 20 overs (Porel 58, Stubbs 57*, Hope 38; Naveen-ul-haq 2/41) vs LSG: 189/9 in 20 overs (Pooran 61, Arshad 58*; Ishant 3/34)

Monday’s result

  • KKR vs GT — Game abandoned due to rain
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Lucknow #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejri aide ‘assaulted’ Maliwal, says will face strict action

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: SC

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Manish Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala