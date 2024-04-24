No coach? Novak Djokovic mulls the possibility after 20 years

Madrid, April 23
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is considering going without a coach after 20 years in professional tennis, the Serb said after receiving the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards.
The 24-time Major winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.
He had former doubles world No. 1 Nenad Zimonjic with him at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month, but the 36-year-old is pondering whether to navigate this late stage of his tennis career by himself.
“I am considering whether I should or shouldn’t have the coach,” Djokovic said on Monday. “I had a really good time with Zimonjic... we’re talking about continuing. Let’s see, I’m going to make the decision in the next period. It’s not like I think I don’t need a coach at all. I think there’s always value in having that quality team... But I think I’m in the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think having no coach is also an option.” — Reuters
