No direct entry for Ravi, Bajrang into finals of trials

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

Stars such as Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will not get direct entries into the final of their respective weight categories when the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games. The decision has been taken due to the unrest among upcoming grapplers during the recent Asian Championships trials.

During the trials for the Mongolia event, the WFI had given direct entries to Punia and Dahiya into the spot-clinching final in their respective weight categories, while the others slogged through the draw. Punia faced stiff competition from Rohit in the only bout he fought in the 65kg category, while an annoyed Aman gave a walkover to Dahiya in the 57kg class final after battling his way to the summit clash. Both Aman and Dahiya train at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Deepak Punia (86kg) was also given a direct entry into the final, a move other wrestlers termed unfair.

No one complained officially but the decision was criticised and the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was seen assuring the wrestlers that they would see better arrangement “next time.”

The WFI is now set to conduct the trials for men (May 17, in New Delhi) and women (May 16, in Lucknow) to pick the teams for the CWG and Asian Games. “No one will get direct entry to final this time. All will have to come through draw for the CWG and Asiad trials,” said a WFI source.