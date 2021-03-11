No esports federation recognised, concerns over Asian Games

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Cutting across party lines, two Members of Parliament have approached Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to facilitate the selection of esports athletes to represent India at the 2022 Asian Games.

With no esports federation in India recognised by the government, there are concerns over transparency of selection for the Asian Games.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have written to Thakur, seeking his intervention in the matter. The two also raised the issue of PUBG and Arena of Valour, two online games banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to data concerns. These two games are among the eight that will feature in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games.

Sahasrabuddhe noted that in February, replying to a question, Thakur had informed the Rajya Sabha that “at present, no federation/association has been recognised by for esports by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports”.

“I am informed that a body called the ‘Esports Federation of India’ is claiming to choose players for Asian Games 2022, but as per media reports this organisation has faced many serious allegations ranging from player contract fraud in Asian Games 2018 to conflict of interest to corruption,” Sahasrabuddhe wrote, adding: “All this points towards the need for a stronger understanding and definitions of Esports & Gaming helmed by the Government of India.”

He wrote that since a new federation for esports may not be recognised in time for the Asian Games, the government must ensure that India is represented at the event.

“It shall be appropriate if the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports suggests an organisation like Sports Authority of India to conduct selection of Asian Games under its watchful eyes,” he wrote.

In a similar letter, Reddy wrote: “Considering the fact that India’s national pride is at stake, I would urge you to take necessary action to select the rightful representation for India so that the interest of India’s esports athletes and India’s sports community is safeguarded.”