 No Prannoy, big problem : The Tribune India

19th Asian Games Hangzhou

No Prannoy, big problem

India minus HS Prannoy sign off with silver, first-ever in team event



Hangzhou, October 1

Injured HS Prannoy’s absence hurt India as they went down fighting 2-3 against badminton powerhouse China to sign off with their first-ever silver medal in the men’s team event at the Asian Games here today.

After world No. 7 Prannoy was ruled out due to a back injury, Lakshya Sen produced a gutsy show in the first singles, and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then bossed their opponents to put India 2-0 ahead.

Lakshya Sen recovered from a mid-game slump to win the opener. PTI

So, it was once again left to Kidambi Srikanth to carry the team on his shoulders.

The former world No. 1, who had produced a gritty show against South Korea in the semifinals, couldn’t go the distance this time despite a healthy lead and multiple game points as China fought back to make it 1-2. The defending champions then won the remaining two matches to maintain their hegemony in the Games.

With Prannoy missing, Sen was handed the responsibility of leading the Indian charge. He recovered from a mid-game slump to erase a five-point deficit in the decider and put India ahead with a 22-20 14-21 21-18 win over world No. 6 Shi Yuqi in an 83-minute opening match.

The world No. 3 men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag then went on a smashing spree to outclass world No. 2. Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 21-15 21-18 in 55 minutes to extend the lead to 2-0.

Srikanth, however, squandered an 18-14 lead and multiple game points in the first game to go down 22-24 9-21 against All England champion Li Shi Feng in the third singles to expose India’s weakest links in the second doubles and third singles matches.

Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost 6-21 15-21 to world No. 8 Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi, while Prannoy’s replacement Mithun Manjunath, ranked 53, went down 12-21 4-21 to world No. 20 Weng Hong Yang in the third singles as India finished second-best.

“We missed Prannoy in some sense,” India coach Pullela Gopichand said. “His playing the first singles would have actually helped. Then we would have had two solid men’s singles and one men’s doubles who have been our best. But unfortunately Prannoy not being there definitely was a dent,” he added.

India now has 11 badminton medals in the Asiad, including three individual singles medals, one silver and three bronze in the men’s team, two women’s team bronze and one medal each in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles events. — Agencies

LIVE ON SONY SPORTS

INDIANS IN ACTION

Archery

(6:30am onwards)

Compound: Mixed team 1/8 elimination: India vs UAE; Men’s team 1/8 elimination: India vs Singapore; Individual 1/16 elimination: Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami; Recurve: Mixed team 1/8 elimination: India vs Malaysia; Individual 1/32 elimination: Bhajan Kaur; Individual 1/16 elimination: Ankita Bhakat, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara

Athletics

(6:30am onwards)

Men’s decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar; Men’s high jump qualification: Sandesh Jesse, Sarvesh Kushare; Men’s 800m heats: Mohammed Afsal Pulikkakath, Krishan Kumar; Men’s 400m hurdles heats: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha; Women’s 400m hurdles heats: Sinchal Kaveramma, Vithya Ramraj; Women’s pole vault final: Pavithra Venkatesh; Women’s long jump final: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan; Women’s 3000m steeplechase final: Priti Lamba, Parul Chaudhary; Mixed 4X400m relay final

Badminton

(7:30am onwards)

Men’s singles Rd of 64; Men’s doubles Rd of 32; Mixed doubles Rd of 32

Chess

(12:30pm onwards)

Round 4 of team events

Equestrian

(7am onwards)

Eventing jumping team and individual finals

Hockey

Men’s Pool A:

India vs Bangladesh 1:15pm

Kabaddi

Women’s Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei 1:30pm

Squash

(10am onwards)

Mixed doubles Pool D; Men’s singles Rd of 16; Women’s singles Rd of 16

Table Tennis

Women’s doubles semifinals: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee 10:15am

#Asian Games #China #HS Prannoy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

2
Sports

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

3
J & K

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

4
Punjab

'INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain', says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

5
India

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

6
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

7
World

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

8
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

9
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

10
Trending

Video: Electric car gutted in fire in Bengaluru, narrow escape for two occupants

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

India, US ‘desirable, optimal’ partners: EAM vows to take ties to different level

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

Day on, Glasgow gurdwara says open to all

Day on, Glasgow gurdwara says open to all

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Moga’s Toor, Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch

Moga's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch

MEDAL RUSH: 15 in a day

13 dead at nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

13 dead at nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia


Cities

View All

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

2 arrested with over 1-kg heroin

Five booked for murder attempt

Man sitting in park loses cellphone to snatchers

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 trauma centre hangs fire, patient care hit

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

Number of students in Delhi govt schools decreases by 30,000: RTI

Two years after ex-cop went missing, three held for murder

Driver held for duping employer of Rs 4.44 lakh

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Woman nabbed in drug case died of illness: Cop

Minor scuffle breaks out between protesters, policemen in Phagwara

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Talent show at Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off