 No Lionel Messi magic in 2026 World Cup? : The Tribune India

Briefly

No Lionel Messi magic in 2026 World Cup?

No Lionel Messi magic in 2026 World Cup?


BEIJING: Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that “in principle” last year’s World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global football’s showpiece event. “I think not. This was my last World Cup,” Messi said ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Australia in Beijing. “I’ll see how things go but in principle, I won’t go to the next World Cup.”

Bhopal

Haryana’s Raiza wins title in skeet nationals

Haryana’s Raiza Dhillon claimed the women’s title in the 4th Skeet National Selection Trials here today. Raiza took the title in regulation time, getting 50 hits in the final to Ganemat Sekhon’s 49, ensuring yet another second-place finish for Punjab.

London

Wimbledon singles winners will now get $3M each

The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11%, with the winners of the singles each getting £2.35 million ($3 million). The total prize fund at the championships will be £44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million), the All England Club said today.

Stuttgart

Kyrgios loses on Stuttgart comeback from surgery

Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics,

Nottingham

Haddad Maia’s title defence over at Nottingham Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defence of her Nottingham Open title is over after losing 6-4 6-3 to lucky loser Daria Snigur in the first round. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

2
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

3
Himachal

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

4
Nation

IAS, IPS officers suspended for assaulting hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

5
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

6
Nation

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies

7
Nation

Supreme Court should have monitored probe into women wrestlers' complaints, says former SC Judge

8
Nation

Day after Shiv Sena ad ‘dumps’ Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in ‘damage-control’ mode

9
Nation

Major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle: 15 senior officers appointed secretaries

10
Nation

Customs dept arrests Uzbek woman, granddaughter at Delhi airport for 'smuggling' 7 kg gold worth Rs 8 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Gujarat braces for cyclone 'Biparjoy'; landfall today evening; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...

Indian-origin teen ‘brutally stabbed’ in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...

PM Modi thanks countries for support to resolution piloted by India in UN General Assembly

Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers

The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

ED arrests two M3M promoters in money-laundering case

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

Unitech promoter’s wife gets bail in money laundering case

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind ~8.5-cr heist

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Major fire breaks out at bank branch, no casualties

Model Town, Pakhowal Road residents spend sleepless night

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates

Pensioners stage protest