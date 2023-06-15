No Lionel Messi magic in 2026 World Cup?

BEIJING: Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that “in principle” last year’s World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global football’s showpiece event. “I think not. This was my last World Cup,” Messi said ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Australia in Beijing. “I’ll see how things go but in principle, I won’t go to the next World Cup.”
Bhopal
Haryana’s Raiza wins title in skeet nationals
Haryana’s Raiza Dhillon claimed the women’s title in the 4th Skeet National Selection Trials here today. Raiza took the title in regulation time, getting 50 hits in the final to Ganemat Sekhon’s 49, ensuring yet another second-place finish for Punjab.
London
Wimbledon singles winners will now get $3M each
The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11%, with the winners of the singles each getting £2.35 million ($3 million). The total prize fund at the championships will be £44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million), the All England Club said today.
Stuttgart
Kyrgios loses on Stuttgart comeback from surgery
Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics,
Nottingham
Haddad Maia’s title defence over at Nottingham Open
Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defence of her Nottingham Open title is over after losing 6-4 6-3 to lucky loser Daria Snigur in the first round. Agencies
