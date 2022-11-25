No love lost: Van Gaal shares hug with Senegalese reporter

AL RAYYAN, November 24

Coaches can expect to be mercilessly grilled at the World Cup but the Netherlands’ boss Louis Van Gaal was thrown a real curve ball during a news conference today that left him shocked.

For many managers, addressing hundreds of reporters is one of the more challenging obligations of a World Cup as it was for Van Gaal as he fielded questions on everything from human rights to tactics ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Ecuador.

But the one that caught Van Gaal off guard came from Papa Mahmoud Gueye, a young journalist from Senegal, beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands in their opening match, who earnestly raised his hand, took the microphone and told the Dutch coach, “I have no question”.

“I am a young journalist who just started,” began Gueye. “I have no question for you just an opportunity to tell how I am fan of yours since childhood even if you did give us our first defeat (in this tournament).”

The comment seemed to catch the 71-year-old off guard before he broke into a huge smile.

“Oh, can I hug you,” beamed Van Gaal. “I will give you a big fat hug later on because I think it is great that you said this really, honestly people don’t often say these things to me, I am going to give you a big fat hug.”

True to his word, when the news conference concluded Van Gaal came down from the podium and greeted the young man and embraced him as Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries applauded and a crowd gathered to grab a picture of the fun moment. — Reuters

Depay vs Valencia as Dutch face Ecuador

Al Rayyan: The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match at the World Cup tomorrow. The two forwards have different styles — Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled — but are equally important to their sides. A win for either team would move it onto six points and put it in command of Group A with one game to play. Valencia scored both of his side’s goals in the first half when it beat tournament hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening game, taking his international tally to 37 and extending his record as La Tri’s all-time leading scorer. Although he came off against Qatar after taking a knock to his knee, coach Gustavo Alfaro says: “Enner will play against the Netherlands, there is no doubt about that.” Returning from a nagging hamstring injury, Depay came on in the second half to spark the attack as the Dutch scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0. ap