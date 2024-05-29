No MotoGP in India in 2024 as race shifted to next year

New Delhi

The India round of the MotoGP championship will not not take place on the scheduled date in September and instead has been moved to March 2025, local promoters of the race said. Reports claiming that the race promoters had not cleared all their dues with rights holders Dorna after the inaugural round last year had led to uncertainty over the second edition scheduled on September 20-22.

San Francisco

ICC grants List-A status to USA’s Major League Cricket

The ICC has granted official List-A status to Major League Cricket matches in the US. The decision comes a week before MLC commences its second season and less than a week before the Americas host the T20 World Cup.

Riyadh

Ronaldo sets Saudi League season scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the Saudi Pro League by setting the season goal-scoring record. Ronaldo scored twice in Riyadh as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 4-2 and lifted his league tally to 35, one more than the record in 2019 by Abderrazak Hamdallah.

london

Olympics pole vault champ Braz gets ban for doping

Brazilian former Olympics pole vault champion Thiago Braz has been banned for 16 months after he was found to have violated anti-doping regulations, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

BRUSSELS

Witsel recalled to Belgium squad for Euro 2024

Belgium have recalled Axel Witsel to the squad for Euro 2024 in Germany next month but there is no place for Thibaut Courtois despite the Real Madrid goalkeeper being in line to feature in Saturday’s Champions League final. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will lead them. Agencies