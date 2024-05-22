No Olympics trials: WFI makes it official

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today expectedly announced that it will not hold any trials to select the Paris Olympics team. The selection committee met at the WFI office and decided unanimously after speaking to both the men’s and women’s chief coaches.

The WFI also clarified that the exemption was a one-time “exception” in the “current peculiar circumstances”. “…but this decision will not be applicable for any other future selection criteria,” read the minutes of the meeting.

The decision means the end of the road for reigning silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, who will not get a chance to challenge Aman Sehrawat in the freestyle 57kg division.

Speaking to The Tribune, WFI president Sanjay Singh said that all members agreed with the coaches’ view that holding trials was not in the best interest of the team.

“Both the coaches (Jagmander Singh and Virender Singh) suggested not holding the trials as it would be difficult to maintain the weight and it is important to protect them from injuries. The committee agreed with them,” Sanjay said.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) are the other wrestlers who have qualified for Paris.

