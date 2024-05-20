 No personal coaches, media blackout in federation’s diktat to shooters : The Tribune India

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has laid down strict rules, including not taking the help of personal coaches at the national camp and a “media blackout”, for the Paris Olympics-bound shooters. The federation has issued a “national team protocol”, in which it has also told the shooters that parents will not be allowed to “visit” their wards at camps and the decision to make an exception solely lies with the High Performance Director (HPD), Pierre Beauchamp.

Manu most successful shooter at Olympics trials

Bhopal: Olympian Manu Bhaker emerged as the most successful shooter in the Olympics trials for rifle and pistol, winning the women’s 10m air pistol trial 4 on the concluding day of the exercise here today. This was Manu’s fourth win in the trials across two events, the other being the women’s 25m pistol. Manu shot 240.8, leaving Hangzhou Asian Games champion Palak Gulia 4.4 points behind in second. Rhythm Sangwan took the third spot. The National Rifle Association of India conducted a series of four trials in Delhi and Bhopal in pistol and rifle to select the squad for the Paris Olympics. The top-three scores in the trials along with Olympics quota bonus points will count towards the selection of the Indian squad. PTI

The NRAI has said that the objective of the protocol is to “ensure the clarity of the training and readiness plan” for the Olympics by the shooters, national team coaches and sport science support. As per the letter, only the NRAI-approved personal coaches and sport science consultants shall be allowed to assist with the training.

“Athletes will not be allowed to talk to media during the media blackout, except for media designated days,” the NRAI letter said.

For the shooters’ safety, the NRAI will also impose restriction on their movement abroad. “When travelling abroad, shooters’ free movement shall be restricted from hotel and elsewhere without the permission of the Chief Coach/HPD and/or designated person,” the letter adds.

“Parents and personal coaches shall not stay or visit the concerned shooters while at camp and/or competition. However, HPD and Chief Coach may consider their request to interact with parents/personal coaches if required without disturbing the team environment at a different location,” the letter added.

