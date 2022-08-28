No pressure about 90m throw, says Chopra after Diamond gold

Lausanne August 27
Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a Diamond League gold with an 89.08 metres throw here on Friday night, said his win was an important moment for his country.
The 24-year-old launched the winning throw with his first attempt and finished comfortably ahead of second-placed Jakub Vadlejch (85.88m). His result also helped him qualify for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
“This win is very important for our country,” Chopra said.
Chopra has also qualified for the Diamond League finals in Zurich early next month. “It’s only 10 days, I don’t have much time to do more or train extra. The focus will be to end the season on a positive note without any injury,” Chopra added.
“It’s been a great year for me so far. I have gone over 89m thrice... Now the focus is on doing well in Zurich. Yes, everyone has been asking about 90m throw, it will happen when the time comes, I don’t have any pressure about it,” he said. — Reuters
