No Red card for racism

Madrid, May 23

One after another, the racial insults kept coming. The “monkey” chants outside one stadium, the offensive gestures during a game, the effigy hung off a highway bridge.

One by one, Vinicius Junior showed them on a video on Instagram on Monday, making sure they were there for everybody to see.

“When will it be enough?” was the message with the video. “Racism is a crime. Not to punish is to be an accomplice.”

The president of Spain’s football federation acknowledged they have a racism problem after yet another case of abuse against the Real Madrid forward. Madrid has asked authorities to investigate the latest incident as a hate crime.

Officials, players and other athletes continued to show solidarity with Vinicius, who on Sunday considered leaving the field after facing racist taunts from fans at Valencia during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss in the La Liga.

“We have a problem of behaviour, of education, of racism,” Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales said on Monday. “And as long as there is one fan or one group of fans making insults based on someone’s sexual orientation or skin colour or belief, then we have a serious problem. A serious problem that stains an entire team, an entire fan base and an entire country.”

Leaving Real?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said today he expected the Brazilian to remain at the Spanish club despite facing racist abuse in several La Liga matches.

“I don’t think (he will leave Spain), because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here,” Ancelotti told a news conference. He said Vinicius was “very sad” yet overwhelmed by the “unconditional support” he was receiving “even from rivals.”

Seven people were detained by Spanish police earlier today, accused of different hate crimes against Vinicius. — Agencies