No respite for India, lose 2-3 to Oz

PTI

Perth, April 13

The Indian men’s hockey team failed to avoid a 0-5 series whitewash after going down 2-3 in the fifth Test against Australia, completing a nightmare of a tour here today.

The Indians entered the final game of the series after losing their previous four matches 1-5, 2-4, 1-2 and 1-3. The rubber was significant as far as preparation is concerned ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (4th minute) and Boby Singh Dhami (53rd) were the goal-scorers for India, while Australia sounded the board through Jeremy Hayward (20th), Ky Willott (38th) and Tim Brand (39th).

Craig Fulton made eight changes with Hardik Singh and PR Sreejesh being rested for the match. Given Australia’s rampaging form and a slew of changes ringed in, it was always tough for India to eke out a win.

“It’s the long game for us in an Olympics year. We’d have liked to perform earlier in the series. We have improved in every game, just haven’t crossed the finish line. We have a camp in Bengaluru after this, be ready for the Pro League,” India’s coach Craig Fulton said.

#Australia #Hockey