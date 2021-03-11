No time to rejoice for La Liga champs Real

Madrid, May 1

In a dominating season for Real Madrid, it was fitting that they didn’t even need their best players to win the Spanish league. Using their back up players before the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Liga title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Players and coaches celebrated with the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium long after the match ended, then paraded to the team’s usual party spot at Cibeles plaza, but there was not a lot of time to rejoice. On Wednesday, Madrid are back at the Bernabeu to host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first match in England.

“We know we have an important match ahead of us, but today we have to celebrate,” said Brazilian veteran Marcelo, who reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid, the most in the club’s history.

Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win the top five European leagues. The Italian manager won with AC Milan in Serie A, Chelsea in the English Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. “We

have to enjoy it, this could help us on Wednesday,” Ancelotti said. — AP/PTI

Barca to face Lyon in Women’s CL final

Paris: Defending champions Barcelona reached the Women’s Champions League final at the expense of their perfect season. Barcelona lost the second-leg of their semifinal to Wolfsburg 0-2 in Germany but advanced 5-3 on aggregate. They will face seven-time champions Lyon in the final on May 21 in Turin, Italy. Lyon edged Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their second-leg, winning the all-French tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

Milan: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders beat Fiorentina 1-0. Stefano Pioli’s side have 77 points from 35 games, two more than Inter Milan who beat Udinese 2-1. Agencies