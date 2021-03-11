Norway chess: Anand, Giri share spoils; Carlsen in lead

Stavanger

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand drew his sixth-round game against Anish Giri in the classical section at the Norway Chess tournament early on Tuesday. The classical match ended in a draw after which the Armageddon (sudden death) game also ended in a draw, leaving Anand on 11.5 points and in the second place. World champion Magnus Carlsen roared to the top spot with a victory over Shakhriyar Mamedyarov to take his tally to 12.5 points after six rounds.

Panchkula

KIYG: Maha’s Kale Rocks as Andaman’s Celestina rolls

Maharashtra's Sanyukta Kale won all the five gold medals in the rhythmic gymnastics at the Khelo India Youth Games here today. Andaman and Nicobar's Celestina Chelobroy clinched her third cycling gold. Kale's sweep helped Maharashtra (24 gold, 22 silver, 17 bronze) sneak past Haryana (23 gold, 20 silver, 29 bronze) in the medal tally.

St Albans (England)

Dustin Johnson quits PGA to play in Saudi league

Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Agencies