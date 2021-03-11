Norway Chess: No stopping Anand, grabs third win

STAVANGER

India’s Viswanathan Anand continued his winning run in the classical section of the Norway Chess tournament here as he defeated China’s Wang Hao in the third round to remain on top of the standings. The 52-year-old won the Armageddon (sudden death game) early on Friday after the regular classical match was drawn after 39 moves.

Almaty

Sakshi grabs 1st int’l gold medal in almost 5 years

India's Sakshi Malik's struggles were nowhere to be seen as the grappler won her first international gold medal in almost five years, putting in fierce performances at the UWW Ranking Series event here today. While Malik won gold in the 62kg category, Mansi (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) also finished on top of the podium.

london

Mitchell, Blundell put NZ on top in 1st Test vs England

New Zealand took control of the first Test against England at Lord's after they earned a 227-run lead over the hosts on the second day as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell produced a formidable middle-order partnership. The reigning world Test champions were 236/4 at the end of Day 2, thanks to a 180-run stand between Mitchell (97 not out) and Blundell (90 not out). Earlier at the start of Day 2, England were bowled out for 141 in reply to New Zealand's 132. agencies