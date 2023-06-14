 'Not bad Rishabh': Pant pats his back, shares video of his climbing stairs without support : The Tribune India

Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at NCA in Bengaluru

In the short video clip, the first part shows the time when Pant was struggling to climb up stairs and needed support of railings while the second part showed a confident version of him fearlessly climbing up the stairs. Video grab



Bengaluru, June 14

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday updated the cricketing world about his road to recovery by posting a video of himself climbing up the stairs without any support.

Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, captained his post on Instagram with, "Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes." In the short video clip, the first part shows the time when Pant was struggling to climb up stairs and needed support of railings while the second part showed a confident version of him fearlessly climbing up the stairs.

Apart from this, he also shared a video on his Instagram story, where he can be seen working on his right leg movement, taking support from a wooden stick, while grimacing in pain at times due to the pain on right knee.

"Keep going, Rishabh," wrote Delhi Capitals, his IPL franchise.

His sister Sakshi Pant also commented, "My star." Meanwhile, India women's all-rounder Harleen Deol hilariously wrote, "Well done boy , keep your bhangra performance ready." Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden commented, "keep going brother." Earlier, on May 5, Pant posted a video on his social media accounts, where he was seen throwing his crutches away and walking without support on his feet, with him writing in the caption "Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!" On December 30, 2022, around 5:30am, Pant miraculously survived when his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while on the way to his hometown Roorkee. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

The 25-year old was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. The medical update from the BCCI hours after the accident said apart from right knee ligament tear, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back.

On January 4, the BCCI announced Pant would be shifted to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment, and would be under direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Later in the month, Pant had shared through his social media accounts that his surgery was successful. Since then, he has posted pictures and videos of him making steps for recovery. He also attended Delhi Capitals match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and even met the team during their practice session in Bengaluru.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was last seen in action when India sealed a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh in December 2022. In the second Test which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

