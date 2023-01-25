Not consulted, say wrestlers on panel for probing sexual harassment charges against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 24

The Sports Ministry has hit back at the claims made by Indian wrestlers that they weren’t consulted before the appointment of the five-member oversight committee that will probe the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik took to social media to raise objections over the formation of the committee. Ministry sources, however, said it were the wrestlers who had suggested three names during the first meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

“It’s sad our views weren’t taken before the formation of the committee,” Bajrang wrote on his social media page. Vinesh and Sakshi also followed suit and tagged PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Sports Minister in their posts.

Meanwhile, the oversight committee met for the first time today and decided to help 27 of the 36 wrestlers compete at Croatia ranking series that starts on February 1.

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde, former SAI ED Radhica Sreeman and former TOPS chief Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan (retd) were named in the committee to probe all allegations.

The latest public outburst from the top wrestlers is learnt to have surprised theministry officials, who have said that the wrestlers were the ones to suggest three names in the first meeting with the minister last Thursday. “Mary Kom’s was the first name they suggested. Radhica Sreeman and Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan’s names were also put forward by them in the same meeting,” sources told The Tribune.

Sources have also confirmed that the wrestlers had also proposed the names of Babita Phogat and wrestling coach Kuldeep in the committee.

“If they had objections they could have called SAI or ministry officials. Just look at their tweets. It is all similar,” the sources added.

Sources have also confirmed that the wrestlers have reservations on London Olympics bronze medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt’s name as they perceive him to be a confidant of WFI president Singh. “I do not understand what their problem with Yogeshwar is while they are happy with Babita Phogat? They are not politicians,” sources said.

In another development, wrestling international federation, United World Wrestling (UWW), has approved the ministry’s appointment. In a mail correspondence, the UWW has asked that one member from the committee be nominated as a point person for all future correspondence. India is to host the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi in March and UWW’s approval raises hopes that the country will stay host.

Word not kept We were assured thatwe will be consulted while appointing the oversight committee. It’s very sad our views weren’t taken before its formation. — Bajrang Punia, wrestler

#bajrang punia #Vinesh Phogat