 'Not ideal': Bangla coach rues poor Delhi air

Delhi's air quality index read an alarming 460 today. ANI



NEW DELHI, November 5

Asthmatic Bangladeshi cricketers remained indoors while Sri Lankan players wore masks as poor air quality in smog-shrouded New Delhi remained the talking point ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup clash between the two nations.

Forcing players to train with masks on. PTI

Both teams had already cancelled one practice session in the build-up to the match between eliminated Bangladesh and seventh-placed Sri Lanka, who have only the slimmest of chances of reaching the last-four.

While the sun did peep out around noon today, the filthy air prompted the Delhi government to extend the closure of primary schools until November 10, while online learning has been suggested for other classes. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) read an alarming 460 today and Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said they were trying to minimise exposing their players to such conditions ahead of the match. An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400 and 500 affects healthy people and is considered a danger to those with existing diseases.

“Our doctor is keeping a close eye on the players,” Hathurusinghe told reporters today. “Some of the players didn’t turn up for practice as they are asthmatic, so they stayed indoors. Even for practice, we’re very conscious. We train what we have to train, and then go back into the dressing room. They don’t spend time outdoor unless they’re bowling or batting.”

The Indian cricket board has banned use of fireworks in post-match celebration and would hope tomorrow’s match, last in Delhi, gets over without any drama.

The ICC said it was monitoring the situation in New Delhi. “It’s not ideal, but we have no choice. We have to play in the condition in front of us,” Hathurusinghe said.

Fast bowlers will find it particularly difficult to produce their best in such conditions but Hathurusinghe denied it would influence Bangladesh’s team combination. “Team selection won’t depend on air quality. It depends on the condition and the opposition and our strength,” he said. Asked if he thought Delhi was fit to host cricket matches at this time of the year, the coach said he was not “a qualified person” to give a verdict.

Most of the Sri Lankan players wore masks when they arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the afternoon.

Skipper Kusal Mendis dismissed media reports claiming the 1996 champions had requested the ICC to shift the match to another venue.

“We didn’t make a request to change... We just asked them what’s the plan,” Mendis told reporters. “I think they have installed some equipment here, and they’ve got specialists to check (the air quality)... They have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So we will do exactly what the ICC actually tells us to do.” — Reuters

