Not India, Singapore will host Gukesh-Liren World championship tie

New Delhi, July 1

India’s efforts to secure a home World Championship match for D Gukesh were dashed today with Singapore pipping Delhi and Chennai to claim hosting rights for the premier chess contest which will pit the youngest challenger in the history against defending champion Ding Liren of China.

Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley Bucharest: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa yet again squandered promising position to settle for a draw against American Wesley in the fifth round of the Superbet Chess Classic as none of the five boards produced any decisive result here. The lead positions remained unchanged with Fabiano Caruana of the United States still ahead on 3.5 points, enjoying half-a-point lead over World Championship challenger D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa. French duo of Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Wesley share the third spot on 2.5 points each. PTI

The Tamil Nadu government and All India Chess Federation (AICF) had submitted separate bids to FIDE, the world chess body.

The match, which will offer a prize money of $2.5 million, will be held between November 20 and December 15 this year.

“After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match,” FIDE stated.

The 17-year-old Gukesh had scripted history by winning the Candidates in April to become the youngest ever challenger to the world title, bettering legendary Garry Kasparov’s 40-year-old record.

“We are delighted that for the first time in the history of FIDE, a match for the World Championship will take place in Singapore. Not only is Singapore one of the most iconic global tourist and business hubs, but it is also a thriving chess centre with great ambitions and talent,” FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said.

