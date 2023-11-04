Not running out of steam

LUCKNOW, November 3

Afghanistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals alive after beating Netherlands by seven wickets in a low-scoring group game here today.

Afghanistan climbed to fifth in the standings with eight points, behind New Zealand on net run rate. The top four teams move into the last-four. Afghanistan had won only one game in two previous World Cups, but the Asian side now have four wins in the tournament in India having also beaten defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Player of the Match Mohammad Nabi

Chasing 180 for victory after Netherlands opted to bat first, Afghanistan were 55/2 but Rahmat Shah scored a breezy 52 off 54 balls to set the platform for a comfortable chase. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made an unbeaten 56 to guide Afghanistan home, smashing the winning runs with his sixth boundary.

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck in the first over when he trapped Wesley Barresi lbw to claim his 100th ODI wicket and the next four Dutch batters were all run out. — Reuters

