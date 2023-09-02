 Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at US Open : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at US Open

Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at US Open

Djokovic is seeded No. 2 in New York behind Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at US Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after his match against Laslo Djere of Serbia (not pictured) on day five of the 2023 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY, USA, on September 1, 2023. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters



AP

New York, September 2

Everyone should know by now to never count out Novak Djokovic. No matter how big a deficit he faces. No matter how poorly he might be playing.

And so it made sense that Djokovic would manage to come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the US Open, avoiding what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006.

“The message is sent to the rest of the field, obviously, that I’m still able to play five sets, deep (into the) night. Coming from two sets down always sends a strong message to future opponents,” said Djokovic, who next faces Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old qualifier from Croatia making his US Open debut.

“But I’m not really wanting to be in this position, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “I prefer a straight-set win. So hopefully I can get back on that track in the next match.”           

This one began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 ½ hours later, concluding just after 1:30 a.m.

It was Djokovic’s eighth career victory after dropping the opening two sets of a match. He also improved to 38-11 in five-setters.

Once he seized control, he held on tight and never let Djere recover. In the crucible of a fifth set, Djokovic was cool as can be, collecting 12 of the initial 14 points to leave no doubt how this would go.

He’s won three of his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. The 36-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the U.S. Open last year because he couldn’t travel to the United States as a foreigner who is not vaccinated against COVID-19; that rule was lifted this May.

Djokovic is seeded No. 2 in New York behind Carlos Alcaraz, and pretty much everyone has been expecting the two of them to meet for the championship on Sept. 10. That appeared as if it might be derailed by Djere, a 28-year-old who is also from Serbia and was seeded 32nd.

“Trust me,” Djokovic said, “it was nerve-racking all the way until the last shot.” This would have been by far the biggest victory of Djere’s career: He was trying to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and came into Friday with an 0-6 record at majors against opponents ranked in the Top 10.

Perhaps the intimidation factor that favors Djokovic in most matchups simply wasn’t there. They have known each other for years, practicing together, spending time as Davis Cup teammates and competing on tour as a doubles pairing.

When it ended, they met at the net for a hug, and Djokovic applauded as Djere walked off the court.

With the temperature down around 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), Djere came out strong. He was outlasting Djokovic on the lengthiest baseline exchanges.

“Everything was kind of in his striking zone,” Djokovic said. “It was very hard for me to find a solution.”

Across the first two sets, Djere claimed 28 of 44 points that lasted five or more strokes. Djokovic’s footwork seemed a bit off. His control of the ball did, too. He would throw up his arms after some misses or grimace after others.

When Djokovic halfheartedly pushed a forehand return long to end the second set, the match was 1 hour, 33 minutes old, and everything was going Djere’s way.

As he often does when trailing, Djokovic headed to the locker room between sets to change his clothes.

And as he so often does, Djokovic came out a different player.

“I did a little pep talk in the mirror. I kind of laughed at myself, because I was so ... agitated,” Djokovic said. “I forced myself to ... lift the spirits.”       

He finally broke for the first time all evening to lead 2-0 in the third set, winning a 27-stroke point when Djere capitulated with a forehand into the net.

Djokovic flapped his arms and waved his hands to ask the crowd to salute him. That set would be over in a blink.

“Once I got the break in the third, I thought, ‘OK. I have a shot. I have a chance. I might as well go after it,’” he said.

Djokovic broke to begin the fourth, using his trademark defensive skills to prolong a point until snapping a forehand winner as Djere lost his footing.

Djokovic turned toward his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and the rest of his entourage in the stands, shouting and punching the air twice.

Later in that set, Djokovic ranged so far to his right to extend a point that he was wide of the doubles alley, and Djere — likely surprised to see the ball headed back at him — missed a forehand.

That was part of a pattern that would be repeated down the stretch. Message sent. 

#Carlos Alcaraz #Novak Djokovic #Tennis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

2
Himachal

Himachal Congress files police complaint over CM Sukhu’s health rumours

3
Haryana

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

4
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

5
Business

Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

6
India

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested

7
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

8
India

G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

9
Science Technology

Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on September 2

10
Himachal

Solan DC occupies house in Shimla, High Court issues notices

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months, to be absorbed immediately: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Rohit, Kohli out; India struggling at 63/3

India won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in thei...

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

It is emblematic of the evolving relation between Indian and...

Aditya L1 solar mission Live updates: Aditya L1 solar mission launched

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the ...

Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from launch vehicle, proceeds towards the Sun: ISRO

Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from launch vehicle, proceeds towards the sun: ISRO

It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from earth, d...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3