Now, stop clock in ODI, T20I cricket

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 21

Bowling teams in men’s ODI and T20I cricket will be imposed a five-run penalty if the bowler exceeds the 60-second limit of bowling the next over for the third time in an innings, the ICC said today. It will be used on a trial basis initially. The decision was taken at the ICC board meeting here.

“The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024. The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings,” said the ICC in a statement.

The ICC also made a change to its process of banning a pitch from international cricket.

Gender eligibility regulations

In a major policy decision, the ICC barred cricketers who have been through any form of male puberty from competing in international women’s game regardless of whether or not they have undergone surgery or gender reassignment treatment.

The ICC said it was taking the decision to protect the integrity of international women’s game and the safety of players. The ICC left the issue at the domestic level in the hands of the member boards. — Agencies

U19 World Cup moved from SL to SA

Ahmedabad: The ICC today shifted next year’s men’s Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa, 11 days after the world governing body provisionally suspended the cricket body in the island nation due to government interference. “The U19 World Cup has been shifted to South Africa from Sri Lanka due to SLC’s suspension. In fact, participating nations were apprised some days back after SLC got suspended. South Africa hosted the U19 WC in 2020,” an ICC board member said. “Sri Lanka’s bilateral and domestic cricket will not be affected by this.”

