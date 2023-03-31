NRAI president takes leave of absence

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, March 30
The president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh, has taken a leave of absence from his post, handing temporary charge to senior vice-president Kalikesh Singh Deo.
The decision purportedly came in response to the Sports Ministry’s order dated March 10 directing the NRAI to hold fresh elections for the president’s post because Raninder’s three-term period of 12 years ended on December 29. Raninder became president in 2010.
What has surprised the NRAI top brass is that there is a pending matter in the Delhi High Court regarding the NRAI elections held in Chandigarh in September 2021.
Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association chief Shyam Singh Yadav, who lost the election, petitioned the court challenging the ministry’s then decision to allow Raninder to contest again.
Calling the March 10 order an arm twist, an aggrieved Raninder wrote in a letter that he doesn’t want his tenure issue to lead to any coercive action from the officials, including a drop in the federation’s funding ahead of the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics qualifying tournaments. Neither Raninder nor the ministry officials were available for comments.
NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh, meanwhile, contested that the ministry’s order was in conflict with the order passed by the Delhi High Court in September 2021, refusing to interfere in the NRAI elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...