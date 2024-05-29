NRAI stalls Olympics team announcement

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 28

The declaration of the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics has been held off by the NRAI as the national federation has sought certain clarifications from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The NRAI top brass led by senior vice-president Kalikesh Singh Deo met with all the national and foreign coaches to select the rifle and pistol team on Monday. However, realising that selecting the team now may impact a spot in the mixed team event, the NRAI stopped short of announcing the team.

As per the ISSF’s Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG), the number of mixed teams will depend upon the number of firing points at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux, France. If the teams exceed the firing points, the team that has the higher ranking points as per the QROG will be eligible to enter the mixed team competition.

“Yes we have sought a few clarifications from the ISSF regarding the mixed team qualifications,” an NRAI source told The Tribune. “We do not want to be hasty in such decisions. We do not want a situation where we lose a spot,” he added.

The ISSF will announce the full list of entries in the mixed team competition by June 9. However, the NRAI is confident that it will hear from the international body in a day or two.

The ISSF’s QROG states, “In case the number of mixed teams entered in the 10m air rifle/pistol mixed team events exceed the available number of firing points for one (1) qualification relay, the QROG will be used to determine the final entry list. The combine number of points according to QROG in the respective individual events of 10m AR or 10m AP produced 9 June 2024 of both members of the mixed team will be taken in consideration. If still a tie, the priority will be given to the mixed team with the athlete (male or female) who has the highest number of points according to the QROG…”

The development raises questions about Army shooter Sandeep Singh’s spot in the Paris-bound team. Sandeep, who outshot quota winner and 2022 world champion Rudrankksh Patil in the 10m air rifle competition, is low on ranking points. As per the QROG, Patil is ranked second in the world, whereas Sandeep is ranked 48th.

The NRAI official dismissed this notion. “The team is more or less decided. We are seeking a report because we are being cautious, that’s all,” he said.

