NRAI sweats over shooter’s petition

New Delhi, April 22

A writ petition filed by rifle shooter Manini Kaushik in the Delhi High Court has tied the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) up in knots. Manini, who competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, has filed a writ petition seeking permission to take part in the Olympics trials being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

While hearing on the petition, Justice Subramonium Prasad today said that he does not want to make this writ infructuous, which was a hint that a fresh set of trials for all shooters may be called in the future.

While Justice Prasad made it clear that he wants to hear all the parties and wanted to set the next date as Friday, a pertinent point made by briefing counsel Kartik Seth has only added to the NRAI’s headaches.

“I just made a point that if the trials are held tomorrow and she gets a favourable judgement then it should be done for all the participants for the sake of a level playing field. Conditions matter in this sport. It can be an advantage or a disadvantage for Manini if she is asked to shoot alone. Fortunately, the honourable judge seemed to agree,” Seth told The Tribune.

The rifle 3 positions trials will be held tomorrow and it is understood that Manini will not be allowed to take part. Consequently, the NRAI was asked to file a reply by Thursday and the next date of hearing has been set for April 29.

NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh, who represented the body, said that they have made their stance clear and that Manini does not qualify to take part in the trials as per the selection policy. “We made it clear that we will not tweak the policy for one shooter. We have to be fair to all shooters,” Singh said.

Bhavesh, Simran win 25m pistol trials New Delhi: Bhavesh Shekhawat and Simranpreet Kaur Brar emerged winners in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol and women’s 25m pistol T2 trials, respectively, at the Olympics selection trials for rifle and pistol. Bhavesh shot 34 in the final, comfortably holding off T1 winner Anish Bhanwala (29. Vijayveer Sidhu was third with 22 hits. Adarsh Singh (17) and Ankur Goel (13) finished fourth and fifth. Simranpreet continued her good run in the trials, firing 37 hits in the 10 series of five shots each to emerge triumphant. She also held off T1 winner Manu Bhaker (35), while Esha Singh (30) finished third and Paris quota winner Rhythm Sangwan (24) finished fourth. pti

