NZ claim ODI series against India after washout

Christchurch: Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled ODI series against India 1-0 after the third match was washed out. Electing to field, New Zealand bundled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer made 49 but it was Washington Sundar’s belligerent 51 that took India past the 200-mark. Having raced to 104/1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen’s breezy 57, New Zealand looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play.

Rawalpindi

Virus hits England camp, may delay first Pak Test

England’s opening Test against Pakistan, scheduled to start tomorrow, could be delayed because of a virus sweeping through the camp.

SAO PAULO

Pele hospitalised but no emergency, says daughter

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalised as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media, adding that there was “no surprise or emergency” involved. Agencies