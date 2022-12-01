NZ claim ODI series against India after washout

Christchurch: Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled ODI series against India 1-0 after the third match was washed out. Electing to field, New Zealand bundled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer made 49 but it was Washington Sundar’s belligerent 51 that took India past the 200-mark. Having raced to 104/1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen’s breezy 57, New Zealand looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play.
Rawalpindi
Virus hits England camp, may delay first Pak Test
England’s opening Test against Pakistan, scheduled to start tomorrow, could be delayed because of a virus sweeping through the camp.
SAO PAULO
Pele hospitalised but no emergency, says daughter
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalised as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media, adding that there was “no surprise or emergency” involved. Agencies
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...