NZ edge Bangladesh to level series

Mirpur, December 9

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by four wickets on the fourth day of the second Test today to level the two-match series at 1-1 as Ajaz Patel ripped through the Asian side with six wickets before his batting colleagues secured victory.

Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track after Bangladesh’s Zakir Hasan hit a battling 59, the tourists rode on Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 40 and Mitchell Santner’s 35 not out to prevail. “It was a bit of scrap,” New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said. “It’s nice to come out on the right side of it. The guys trusted their ways.” — Reuters

