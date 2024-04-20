Odisha edge past Kerala to reach semifinals of ISL

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC staged a late comeback as goals from Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruatfela helped the side beat Kerala Blasters in extra time and enter the semifinals of the Indian Super League.

New Delhi

Paris-bound golfers Sharma, Dagar get TOPS support

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Diksha Dagar will get substantial assistance from Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme for their preparations in the run-up to the Paris Olympics. Gaganjeet Bhullar was directly inducted into the TOPS core group due to his recent form.

New Delhi

Runner Shalu cleared of doping after DNA test

The National Anti-Doping Agency’s appeals’ panel has exonerated middle-distance runner Shalu Chaudhary of doping charges and lifted her four-year ban after DNA testing revealed that her urine sample had either been tampered with or contaminated at the time of collection.

New Delhi

Akanksha loses in quarters of squash Worlds qualifier

Indian squash player Akanksha Salunkhe bowed out in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the World Championships qualifying event in Kuala Lumpur. Salunkhe lost 6-11 5-11 8-11 against lower-ranked Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia.

Rome

Italy earns 5th Champions League spot for next season

Italy is the first nation to benefit from UEFA’s move to award an extra Champions League qualifying spot based on countries’ overall records in European competitions. The top five finishers in this season’s Serie A will qualify for next season’s expanded 36-team Champions League.

Barcelona

Ruud advances to semis after beating Arnaldi

Casper Ruud beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open and notch his season-leading 27th win. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka’s hopes of reaching a fourth consecutive Stuttgart Open final ended after a quarterfinal defeat by Marketa Vondrousova, while champion Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record at the event. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala