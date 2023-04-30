Odisha FC beat Gokulam Kerala, seal AFC Cup spot

Kozhikode: Super Cup champions Odisha FC beat I-League winners Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 in a play-off match to seal a spot in the 2023-24 AFC Cup group stage here today.

Incheon

Sharma drops down further on a wet and windy day

India’s Shubhankar Sharma dropped down the leaderboard as he endured a nightmarish day after rain caused the afternoon tee times to be pushed back and strong winds played havoc at the 2023 Korea Championship today. Sharma, who shot 71-70 on the first two days, crashed to 6-over 78.

New Delhi

Gurjoat best-placed Indian at Cairo Shotgun World Cup

India’s Gurjoat Singh Khangura continued to be the best-placed Indian at the on-going ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, after he shot rounds of 24 and 23 on Day 2 of the skeet qualifications for an overall 97 after four completed rounds. The effort placed him 11th among the medal contenders in the men’s skeet competition, with 98 being the top score achieved so far.

Singapore

Lahiri lies 26th as Garcia leads in LIV Singapore

Anirban Lahiri was languishing at tied-26th in the after the penultimate day at the LIV Singapore tournament. Lahiri has had rounds of 1-over 72 and 4-under 67 to be 3-under 139 for two rounds. Sergio Garcia shoot a 7-under 64 to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch.

Baku

Leclerc crashes but takes pole for Baku sprint race

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed on his final flying lap but still secured pole position for Formula One’s first standalone sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today. Mexican Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row for the sprint race with Red Bull team mate and championship leader Max Verstappen lining up third and George Russell fourth for Mercedes. agencies