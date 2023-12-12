Odisha make it to AFC zonal semis, Bagan bow out

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha FC beat Bangladesh’s Basundhara Kings 1-0 riding on Mourtada Fall’s 61st-minute strike to qualify for the AFC Cup knockouts for the first time while two-time inter-zonal semifinalists Mohun Bagan went down to Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives to exit from the group league stage. Odisha FC, after finishing on top in the group stage, have qualified for the zonal playoff semifinals.

Dubai

ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign on January 20

India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa, as per ICC’s revised schedule, which was released today. The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka after the ICC suspended the nation for political interference in cricketing administration. India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and USA.

Bengaluru

Deshwal records 700th point in PKL to hand Jaipur win

Arjun Deshwal put up a masterclass performance to help Jaipur Pink Panthers register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here today. The Season 9 champions were trailing at 12-20 at the end of the first half but fought their way back in the second half to beat Gujarat Ginats 35-32.

New Delhi

IPL auction: Harshal, Shardul in top base price bracket

Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore with 333 players vying for 77 slots during the IPL auction scheduled in Dubai on December 19. Agencies

