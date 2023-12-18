Odisha Masters: Indians rule roost

Cuttack, December 17
India’s Sathish Kumar secured his maiden BWF Super 100 title after outwitting World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty in the men’s singles final at the Odisha Masters here today. The 22-year-old Sathish prevailed 21-18 19-21 21-14.
“I had prepared well for the last three events in India and one of the targets was to win at home and I am happy I could achieve it,” Sathish said. “I was nervous today as it was my first Super 100 final,” he added.
Indian’s Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila won the mixed doubles title following a thrilling three-game win over Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in a pulsating final. Tanisha, 20, and Dhruv, 23, won 17-21 21-19 23-21 in an hour and 14 minutes.
Tanisha and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 14-21 17-21 to Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose in the women’s doubles final.
In men’s doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K lost 22-20 18-21 17-21 to Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng of Chinese Taipei in the final.
