Oh man! Namibia secure thrilling win

Bridgetown, June 3

Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann became the first player to take wickets in the first two deliveries of a T20 International as his team beat Oman via the Super Over in a thrilling T20 World Cup match here.

David Wiese and skipper Gerhard Erasmus smashed 21 runs for Namibia in the one-over eliminator with Oman managing 10 from the six deliveries bowled brilliantly by the seasoned Wiese.

Asked to bat first, Oman were earlier bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs at the Kensington Oval. In reply, Namibia were also stopped at the same score with Jan Frylinck making 45 in 48 balls and Mehran Khan taking 3 for 7 to force a Super Over.

This was after Namibia’s South Africa-born left-arm fast bowler Trumpelmann created history.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat when he dismissed opener Kashyap Prajapati and Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks on the first two balls of the match.

Khalid Kail top-scored for Oman with 34 in 39 balls.

Trumpelmann took another wicket in his second over and returned with the career-best figures of 4/21.

Brief scores: Oman: 109 all out in 19.4 overs (Kail 34; Trumpelmann 4/21, Wiese 3/28); Namibia: 109/6 in 20 overs (Frylinck 45; Mehran 3/7).

