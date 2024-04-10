Old is gold: No. 1s Djokovic, Bopanna share success mantra

PTI

Monte Carlo, April 9

For Rohan Bopanna, experience counts a lot while unflinching dedication towards the game is paramount for Novak Djokovic to be successful on the challenging ATP Tour as the two oldest world No. 1s in singles and doubles formats engaged in a fun chat at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Bopanna, 44, was already the oldest player to hold No. 1 in the world in the doubles and the 36-year-old Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one in the latest singles rankings chart.

The ATP Tour brought both of them together for a short conversation as they prepared for the prestigious tournament. “Tennis teaches us so many wonderful things. Experience wins and that is where I have got it,” Bopanna told Djokovic in a video posted by ATP.

The Serbian responded by saying it is not just all about experience. “I would say experience but also still being dedicated and devoted to the game every single day. I see him (Bopanna) in the gym for countless hours and also more hours with the physio, bit more than before but it is amazing to share the tour with you for so many years. What an incredible moment to be oldest number in singles and doubles. It is great for Serbian and Indian tennis,” said the 24-time Major winner. “We are old but gold,” said Djokovic and ended the conversation with a namaste.

